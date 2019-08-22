‘Prayers From Maria’ says newest sunflower field is ‘nearly ready’ to bloom

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The newest Prayers From Maria sunflower field is nearly ready to bloom.

That’s according to the foundation’s latest Instagram post.

For years, the charity grew a sunflower field that has always been housed in Avon. However, earlier this summer organizers planted the latest Maria’s Field of Hope next to Cedar Point’s Express Hotel located at 1201 Cedar Point Drive. Visitors do not need to enter the amusement park to visit the field.

They say the sunflowers “have not completely popped yet but they are nearly ready!”

Organizers are excited for the upcoming blooming season and encourage people to visit Maria’s Shop at the field which is opening Saturday, then daily from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Maria’s Field of Hope at Avon still needs a couple more weeks to fully bloom.

Prayers from Maria raises money for research of glioma brain tumors and treatment. It honors Maria McNamara who passed away in 2007 at the age of 7. Her parents have made it their mission to help find a cure. The FOX 8 Fox Trot in 2015 benefited Prayers from Maria. More on Prayers From Maria, here.