Pick-up truck crashes into Willoughby eye care center

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– A man crashed his pick-up truck into a building on Som Center Road in Willoughby early Thursday morning.

It happened at For Your Eyes Only in Pine Ridge Plaza at about 4:40 a.m.

A 66-year-old Concord Township man had a medical condition and lost control of his vehicle, Willoughby Police Lt. Jim Schultz. The car went all the way inside the eye care center and caused significant damage.

The driver was taken to West Medical Center.

Schultz said it is unclear why the man was in the parking lot at that time.

