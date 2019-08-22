Pennsylvania shelter turning to social media to help 26 pound cat named ‘Mr. B’ find forever home

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A shelter in Pennsylvania is turning to social media to help find a forever home for Mr. B.

The 26 pound cat, who is described as having sad eyes, is available for adoption at the Morris Animal Refuge.

It’s clear from the Facebook post they shared that he is quite the handful, literally.

Other information about Mr. B wasn’t immediately available since their official website has crashed due to excessive traffic.

We can only assume that it’s because so many want to add Mr. B to their family.