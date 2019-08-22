× OSHP: Driver, 4 children hospitalized after crash involving van, East Cleveland police cruiser

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving an East Cleveland police cruiser and a school/church van early Thursday evening.

Police say the crash happened at East 131st Street and Hayden Avenue around 6 p.m.

The officers involved were reportedly ok.

OSHP says the van was owned by Bright Star Missionary Baptist Preschool. The driver and four children were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The officers were assisting University Circle Police Department with their pursuit of a homicide suspect when the accident occurred, according to East Cleveland police.

This accident remains under investigation. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.