Nonprofit donating bullet, stab proof vest to Geauga County K9 officer

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A nonprofit organization is donating body armor to Geauga County Sheriff’s Office K9 Argo.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. will provide K9 Argo with a bullet and stab protective vest.

K9 Argo’s vest is expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, is dedicated to providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies across the country.

The program is open to dogs actively employed with United States law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The organization was established in 2009 and has provided over 3,500 protective vests to K9s across all 50 states. This was made possible through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283. For more information on Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. or to make a donation, click here.

Donations can also be mailed to the following address: