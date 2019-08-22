Newborns at Pittsburgh hospital dressed up as ‘The Wizard of Oz’ characters for 80th anniversary

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Somewhere over the rainbow are some really adorable babies dressed up as your favorite characters from ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

The newborns at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh were dressed as Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion.

The Allegheny Health Network said they do occasional dress-up days for the babies, usually for holidays; this one was in honor of the classic movie which turns 80 this Sunday.

**Check out the adorable photos, above, courtesy of the Allegheny Health Network**