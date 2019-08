Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Jerome Robinson, 15, was last seen June 27 in Akron.

Jerome is in foster care and was last staying at Safe Landing Youth Shelter.

He left without permission and never returned. He was last seen wearing a long, white T-shirt and gray jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2530.

