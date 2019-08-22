Man accused of keeping woman in freezer to appear in court

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– The man accused of keeping a woman in the freezer at a group home is scheduled to appear in East Cleveland Municipal Court on Thursday.

Eric Glaze, 41, is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping. His hearing is set for 2 p.m.

East Cleveland police said the victim went to a party at a group home on Glenmont Road on Sunday. She was given a narcotic and put inside the freezer, investigators said. She told officers she believed the people at the party thought she was dead.

The woman was able to escape on Sunday and crashed her car near East 115th Street and Superior Avenue in Cleveland.

The victim suffered frostbite and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

