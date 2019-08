CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fifty employers will be ready to hire at a job fair for military members at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday.

DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the Cleveladn Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and reservists.

There will also be continuing education and business ownership opportunities.

For much more, click here.