I-TEAM: Video shows Cleveland officer suddenly firing shot inside home during search

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing a Cleveland Police officer firing a shot during the search of a home, which came as a surprise to everyone including the officer pulling the trigger.

The incident occurred back in March, but City Hall just released the body camera video to the I-TEAM after months of holding it back.

The video shows police searching a home on the east side for a possible intruder.

Then, one officer opens a door to a bedroom and a gunshot is heard, as well as officer saying, "Wow."

Her partner asks, "What was that?”

“It was me," the officer who fired a shot, later identified by the Cleveland Police Chief’s office as Tameika Stewart, said. Officer Stewart said a bird in the room startled her.

Moments later, her partner hurried downstairs to make sure the resident there had not been hit by the bullet.

For months following the incident, the city claimed the case was under internal investigation. A police spokesperson told the I-TEAM that Officer Stewart was since ordered to go through retraining with firearms.

At the home later, police did, in fact, find a bird upstairs.They also found a bullet hole downstairs.

“She told me to stand outside. And I`m glad I did," the resident is heard telling police.

In the end, there was no intruder in the home and no one was hurt by the unexpected gunfire.