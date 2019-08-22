Fox Recipe Box: Summer Salad with Grilled Sweet Corn & Zucchini

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s corn season and Chef Pam Goodman from the Giant Eagle Strongsville Market District has a wonderful summer salad using grilled sweet corn and zucchini. Chef Goodman showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how a trip to your garden may supply many of the ingredients in this fresh salad. Click here to learn more about Giant Eagle Market District.

Summer Salad w/ Grilled Sweet Corn & Zucchini

3 zucchini spiralized

2 ears sweet corn grilled

1 cup cherry tomatoes halved

1/2 cup red onion sliced thin

1/2 cup fresh basil rough chop

8 oz Burrata cheese torn

Red pepper flakes to taste

Champagne vinaigrette dressing

Garnish with toasted pine nuts

Directions:

Husk corn. Cook in boiling water 3-5 minutes. Season with olive oil, salt and pepper. Grill until marked. Cut kernels off cob. Combine corn, zucchini, tomatoes, onion and basil in medium bowl. Add red pepper to taste. Toss with vinaigrette. Top with Burrata cheese and pine nuts.

Dijon Vinaigrette:

1 tsp minced onion

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp tarragon

2 tsp Dijon

1/2 c champagne vinegar

2 c olive oil

Whisk all ingredients together except the olive oil. Whisk constantly as you slowly pour the oil into the mixture. Salt and pepper to taste.