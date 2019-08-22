Florida math teacher placed on leave after describing hypothetical school shooting to students during lockdown drill

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Florida high school teacher was placed under a risk protection order Wednesday after he allegedly told his students what he would do if he was a school shooter.

According to FOX 13, Lakeland High School math teacher Keith Cook “described hypothetical acts of violence against the school” last Friday as students were participating in an active shooter situation lockdown drill.

Cook, who has prior military experience, reportedly told students that he would be the best school shooter because he’d plant explosive devices and fire a few rounds before detonating the devices.

Students also say he bragged about racking up a body count of 1,000 people.

Police were called to the school to investigate. Cook told authorities he was only joking about what he said.

Cook was not arrested, however a risk protection order was requested and granted. Investigators also determined that Cook did not have any weapons on him or in his home.

He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The school district told FOX 13 that “student safety is and always will be number one in the Polk County School District.”