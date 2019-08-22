Fan gets Cleveland Browns Super Bowl champs tattoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you think you're a big Browns fan, one man may have you beat!

Garrett Howenstein, 20, is so pumped for this season, he got a Cleveland Browns Super Bowl champs LIV tattoo.

Garrett said he started talking about it as a joke, and then realized the team really has a chance to win.

He says he's expecting that to happen, so he made it official.

Garrett is originally from Cleveland, but he goes to school at Ohio State.

Fans are particularly pumped for this season thanks to so many great players including Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

Sports Illustrated featured the Browns on its recent cover with the headline, “Bold Prediction! Cleveland’s First Division Title in 30 years — Can they win SB LIV?”

