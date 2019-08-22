× Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson’s life of loss, struggle detailed in new article

CLEVELAND– For the first time in more than three decades, Hue Jackson didn’t find himself on a football field this summer.

While the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL reported to training camp, the former head coach is still dealing his losing record and reputation. It’s the story told in an article in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated.

The Browns hired Jackson in 2016 and he recorded just three wins over two and a half seasons before he was fired. He’s spent the following months pulling himself out of depression, something his wife told SI is ongoing.

The Sports Illustrated story described Jackson’s health problems, the loss of his mother, and his brother’s incarceration and later death.

It also details some of the mistakes he recognizes he made: Turning over the offense to Todd Haley and not building relationships with his coaching staff.

“I failed tremendously,” Jackson told Sports Illustrated. “Regardless of how you look at it.”

The former coach, who’s been with the Redskins, Raiders, Falcons and Ravens, also talked about becoming the laughingstock of the NFL.

