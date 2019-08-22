Elyria man faces animal abuse charges after allegedly punching, trying to drown dog

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man faces several charges after being accused of beating and trying to drown a dog.

According to police reports, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of South Logan Street at just before 1 a.m. on July 3. According to reports, the suspect, John P. Glover II, 37, appeared to be highly intoxicated and was slurring his words.

Glover’s father told police he’d been drinking all day and was became increasingly agitated about the dog that was in the household. He said his son eventually approached the dog, which weighed 10 to 15 pounds, picked it up by its neck and punched it with a closed fist.

He eventually put the dog down, reports state, and it ran underneath a couch in the living room. Glover reached under the couch, and “in an act of self defense” bit Glover on his left hand. He then pulled the dog from under the couch and took it into the bathroom. That’s when the father called police, reports state.

When officers arrived, they found the dog lying in the shower under the cold water exhibiting shallow breathing. It also had what appeared to be a cut on its head. They told the father to dry the dog and possibly contact a veterinarian.

Glover was taken to the Lorain County Jail. He faces charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals and, because he allegedly threatened his father during the incident, domestic violence.