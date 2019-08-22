× Community rallies around vendors at Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market after devastating fire

SUGARCREEK, Ohio– Residents of Tuscarawas County are coming together to help the vendors affected by the fire at the Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market.

The fire started at about 4 a.m. at the building on state Route 39 in Sugarcreek. It took firefighters from four counties hours to extinguish the blaze.

About half of the historic flea market was destroyed and many of the 60 vendors lost everything. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Now, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help those who did not have insurance. The goal is $100,000.

“We have built this family over the last, you know, 11 years that we have been open to know that this was their livelihood. This was their business, and these were our friends and our family. It breaks our hearts,” said Ashley Spears, the flea market’s manager.

Continuing coverage of this story here