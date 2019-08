Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute the Cleveland Baseball Federation as one of Cleveland's Own.

The Federation's goal is to help the youth of Cleveland develop self-esteem, social values, and life skills through the sports of baseball and softball.

The group's softball team recently competed in the RBI program's World Series in Florida.

To nominate a person or organization to be one of Cleveland's Own click here.