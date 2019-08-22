× Update: Cleveland police say 3-month-old found safe, father in custody

CLEVELAND–Cleveland police say a missing 3-month-old has been found safe.

According to a police report, officers said King Eacho was taken from his mother’s E. 135th Street home on Tuesday night.

The baby’s mother told police the baby’s father, James Eacho, came to her home around 9 p.m. Tuesday, dragged her down the stairs, and slapped her. She told officers he left, but then returned a short time later and fired a gun at her. She said she went into the home to call police and that’s when she noticed their son was gone.

Early Thursday, police spotted the vehicle James Eacho was believed to be driving and took him into custody.

They said the baby was with his grandmother and was not harmed.