Cleveland officer accused of exposing himself, urinating on girl had been suspended repeatedly

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland police officer, indicted this week for allegedly exposing himself and urinating on a 12-year-old girl at a bus stop, had been suspended three times in just five years on the job.

The officer is now suspended indefinitely (placed on administrative leave) as he faces charges that include attempted kidnapping and pandering.

The personnel file for 34-year-old Solomon Nhiwatiwa reveals several disciplinary incidents including one where the report describes conduct that was both insubordinate towards a superior officer, and indifferent towards the well-being of someone he was sent to check on.

That report indicates that Nhiwatiwa failed to check on a man who may have been lying in a field for hours, even though a supervisor told him to do so.

He also never asked for an ambulance to help the man until he was prompted by a dispatcher to do so.

That incident cost him six days without pay.

He was suspended for four days for "failing to secure" a radio, batteries, and a microphone - and the city was garnishing his wages to get back over $3,000 for the equipment.

And Nhiwatiwa was suspended without pay for eight days after repeatedly calling a woman "sir" when she indicated she was a woman, and for neglecting to activate his body camera. He also put the woman's information in a complaint that she was not associated with.

The charges involving the girl are disturbing. He allegedly tried to entice her into his car while she waited for a bus in Euclid.

Prosecutors allege he then came back to the bus stop, got out of his car, and appeared to record himself on his cellphone as he urinated on the girl.

When she screamed, "What's wrong with you?" prosecutors say he called her a name before driving away.

