Cleveland immigration attorney says clients are concerned about new ‘public charge’ rule

CLEVELAND - Days after the Trump Administration announced a new regulation some argue could limit legal immigration, a local attorney voiced concern about the issue.

Margaret Wong, founder of Margaret Wong and Associates in Cleveland says clients have been outspoken about the so called "public charge" rule.

Under the rule, the federal government could deny green cards to immigrants working to change their legal status who use federal assistance programs including Medicaid and food stamps.

Elly Winer who immigrated from Canada says he wants to learn more details about how the regulation could impact his family should they ever require public assistance.

"If something were to happen to my wife, the main bread winner, would we be forced to consider asking for help, not asking for help? How would the immigration status be affected?" he said.

Wong says the rule would have blocked her own path to citizenship years ago.

"Someone like me who came to America in 1969 with $180, with a little sister at that time, I barely 20,19, my sister barely 20, 18," said Wong. "We would not be here today if this law is in effect."

Administration officials say the rule, which takes effect in October, will help ensure immigrants granted legal residency are self-sufficient.

"Changes are good but you have to make sure the changes are right for the times...the people of America," said Wong. "You have to watch how the world reacts."

Several states filed federal lawsuits challenging the rule.

