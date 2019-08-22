Cleveland hiring part-time crossing guards, offering full-time medical benefits

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking to hire more school crossing guards. There are over 300 crossing guard positions across the city and currently 40 vacancies.

Crossing guards serve the community for about an hour each morning and afternoon. The hours are based on each individual school’s start and dismissal schedule. Hours typically range between 7-8 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. on school days.

Once hired, crossing guards will be assigned to a Cleveland school and are expected to report to their post 30 minutes before the school day starts and stay 10 minutes after start time. Then they return to the school 10 minutes prior to dismissal and stay half an hour after.

Crossing guards are expected to assist CPD in making sure children cross the street safely, as well as be the eyes and ears for the community and the police department.

To apply citizens must be at least 18 years old and able to lift 35 pounds, which is about the weight of a small child. You must also pass a background check and drug screening.

The ideal candidate is responsible, enjoys working with kids and is committed to the community and safety of students.

Crossing guards will receive $20.50 per day and are also eligible for medical benefits.

“You are able to get full medical benefits that are the same as any full time employees. So, they would be offered the same benefits that I as a police officer would have,” Commander Johnny Johnson said in a video posted to the city’s Facebook page. “I don’t know for certain, but we may be the only part-time or one of the only part-time jobs in the city that actually offer medical benefits to a part-time employee.”

Applicants are encouraged, though not required, to get a referral from their councilperson’s office. Click here to locate and contact your councilperson. However, you can also apply by contacting CPD’s Community Relations department directly at (216) 623-5080.

If hired, all applicants are required to complete an orientation and training session.