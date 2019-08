Fifty cents? A dollar? The Tooth Fairy is pinching his pennies this year, giving out roughly $3.70 a tooth which is down forty-three cents from last year.

According to Delta Dental, the amount is based on how much spare cash is on hand, the child’s age, previous payout amounts and how many teeth the child has already lost.

