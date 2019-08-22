Carlos Carrasco makes second rehab appearance this week for Akron Rubberducks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- While the Cleveland Indians took on the New York Mets in the Big Apple Thursday night, their teammate was 500 miles away building towards a comeback. Carlos Carrasco made his second rehab appearance this week for the Akron Rubberducks.

Three days after pitching for the first time in a game since being diagnosed with leukemia, Carrasco was back at it, making an appearance in the fifth and sixth inning of the game.

It went about as well as the Indians could have expected.

Carrasco breezed through his first inning of work, going 1, 2, 3, with two strikeouts.

Carrasco pitched again in the sixth inning. He ended up facing 6 batters in 1 and two thirds of an inning.

He struck out 4 as he threw in the low to mid 90s. Carrasco threw 25 total pitches, 17 of them strikes.

Carrasco was diagnosed with myeloid leukemia in June following abnormal blood work during spring training.

