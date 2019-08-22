× Browns owners donate $2.5 million to Rock Hall for music education

CLEVELAND– The Haslam Foundation donated $2.5 million to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for music education.

The gift lead to the creation of the Haslam Scholars Program, which provides free admission and instruction to students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and other Title 1 schools in the state.

“Eliminating barriers and providing equal access for admission to all the wonderful musical and educational elements within the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is important to our family,” said Dee Haslam, Rock Hall board member and Browns owner, in a news release on Thursday.

“We are excited to create the Haslam’s Scholars Program and help foster a deeper appreciation and understanding of music for students throughout the state of Ohio,” Haslam said.

According to the Rock Hall, more students will now be able to experience its Rockin’ the Schools program. The on-site classes use rock to teach children about fine arts, language arts, social students, math, science and technology.

Dee and Jimmy Haslam bought the Cleveland Browns in 2012.