Beware of bear: Police issue warning after multiple sightings in Ashtabula County

ROAMING SHORES- Roaming Shores Police Department in Ashtabula County is issuing a warning about a new unwanted resident.

Over the past several weeks the police department has received a number of reports of a black bear showing up in the area of Morning Star Drive and Beaver Dam Drive.

Caution signs have been posted in the area of Beach 2.

Authorities are reminding everyone to use caution when out and about in this area. If you see the bear, keep your distance and walk away slowly.