Bay Village police: Columbia Road Beach closed due to algal bloom, toxins

Posted 8:53 pm, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59PM, August 22, 2019

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Columbia Road Beach is closed due to an algal bloom and/or detection of algal toxins.

According to the Bay Village Police Department, the beach is currently a public health risk.

Swimming and wading are not recommended for children, pregnant or nursing women, those with certain medical conditions and pets.

The beach will remain closed until further notice. Police are asking that all people and pets stay out of the water.

According to the EPA, algal blooms have become more noticeable in Ohio’s lakes, streams and rivers during the last few years.  Although most blooms are green algae and not harmful, there are some that are actually a type of cyanobacteria that have the ability to produce toxins.

For more information on algal blooms and toxins, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.