Wooster High School student dies after unexpected illness

WOOSTER, Ohio – Wooster High 11th grader Alexis Coleman passed away on the first day of school for Wooster City Schools.

The 16-year-old passed away Monday, following an unexpected illness.

According to an obituary on the Roberts Funeral Home website, Alexis attended Wooster High School and was preparing to start her junior year at the Wayne County Schools Career Center, where she was studying to become a medical assistant.

“She loved music, playing clarinet in the band, and was a member of the Wooster High School Girls Bowling team. Alexis loved to draw, always had a smile on her face, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved spending time with her friends and family.”

The school district said counselors and mental health professionals are on hand for students and staff.

The district posted on Facebook, “Let’s all work to support the Coleman family in everything we do.”

Services for Alexis will be held Saturday.