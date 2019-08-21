Woman allegedly severely burned 2-year-old girl’s feet because she was ‘having a bad day’

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after allegedly burning her 2-year-old step-granddaughter’s feet because she was “having a bad day.”

WTVC reports that Jennifer Vaughn faces aggravated child abuse charges in the case.

Kaylee Robinson’s mother, Abby Kirk, said it happened on Aug. 11. She said Vaughn called her in a panic saying Kaylee had gotten burned. Kirk said Vaughn told her she used hot water to punish the little girl because she was “having a bad day.”

Kaylee was rushed to the hospital with scald burns. The burns are being considered “sock burns,” because they look like a pair of socks.

Detective Rocky Potter, of the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, said they are the worst burns he’s ever seen.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical expenses as Kaylee will need several surgeries.

Read more here.