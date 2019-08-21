WATCH: Dash cam video shows Willoughby officer save 3 people from fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- New dash cam video shows the moment a Willoughby police officer rushed into a burning home to rescue three elderly people.

Officer Shane Rahz was first to arrive at the home on Hurricane Drive Tuesday morning.

Neighbors say he ran inside the home and then pulled the residents to safety.

Moments after that the fire department also rushed into the burning home to save two dogs and a cat.

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. The house appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, Officer Rahz is being hailed a hero. He has been with the department for almost 10 years.