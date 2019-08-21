Video shows scary moment when bungee cord snaps on slingshot ride at Florida amusement park

Posted 6:43 am, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30AM, August 21, 2019

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Video shows a bungee cord on a slingshot ride at a Panama City beach amusement park break just as two people were about to be launched into the air.

WMBB reports it happened Saturday night at Cobra Adventure Park.

Two passengers were strapped into the Vertical Accelerator ride, and an employee was about to launch them when the cord holding one side of the ride shredded.

The passengers were removed, and there are no reports of injuries.

Cobra Adventure Park tells WMBB the ride is still open and working.

Read more here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.