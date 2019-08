× Tuscarawas family dog missing for two months found

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio – Dexter the dog has had quite a journey after leaving home two months ago.

According to the Tuscarawas County Dog Pound, Dexter traveled 30 miles from Clay’s Park and was spotted at an abandoned house in Dover.

The dog warden was able to grab Dexter and take him to animal control.

Because Dexter had a microchip, they were able to find his owners.

They were reunited with Dexter Monday.