× Tennessee issues $1.5M grant to support free grocery store founded by Brad Paisley, Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music star Brad Paisley’s free grocery store will receive a $1.5 million grant from he Tennessee Department of Human Services.

According to a Belmont University press release, Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, in collaboration with the university, created “The Store” to provide food to families and individuals in need.

“The Store” is a modern food bank designed to look and work like a free grocery store. It will provide both fresh and nonperishable groceries to individuals and families in need for one year. Patrons will be referred by nonprofit and government agencies.

Belmont administrators and members of The Store Board celebrated the grant announcement with Tennessee Department of Human Services Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes.https://t.co/WI6b2RmjkL pic.twitter.com/PcNpD2TwuH — TheStoreNashville (@TheStoreNash) August 20, 2019

Officials say the newly awarded grant will support the Belmont Ministry Center and Paisley’s adjacent nonprofit grocery shop to provide low-income families with food, nutritional and pharmacy education, health screenings, legal aid clinics, mental health counseling and music therapy.

Construction on the store began last April. It is expected to open in early 2020. Those behind the project say The Store has an initial goal to serve 3,000 people per year.

More on Brad Paisley, here.