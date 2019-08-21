Six fatal overdoses in Cuyahoga County in 24 hours

CLEVELAND– There were six fatal overdoses in Cuyahoga County during a 24-hour period.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office recorded 10 total overdose deaths since Aug. 18.

The victims ranged in age from 31 to 69, and were from the cities of Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Maple Heights, Lakewood, Newburgh Heights and Macedonia.

“We are seeing another cluster of apparent overdose deaths. Our recent experience indicates that this is likely related to fentanyl, possibly also carfentanil. These dangerous drugs may be mixed with other drugs like cocaine or heroin with significant increases in risk of death,” said Dr. Thomas Gilson, in a news release on Wednesday.

“Naloxone kits, fentanyl test strips, and not using drugs alone are some strategies that have been shown to save lives.”

Free fentanyl test strips are available at:

Circle Health Services, 12201 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Care Alliance Clinic, 2916 Central Ave., Cleveland

Anyone using or recovering from opioid addiction should contact Project DAWN at 216-778-5677. Eligible program participants are given free Naloxone kits, which is the opioid reversing antidote.

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County provides a 24-hour crisis hotline at 216-623-6888.