Shelter dog lands starring role in ‘Lady and the Tramp’ remake

ARIZONA — An Arizona shelter dog has landed a starring role in the Disney remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”

Monte, who was adopted last year from HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix, will be starring as Tramp.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Get a first look at the live-action Lady and the Tramp and more Disney magic headed to #DisneyPlus in the latest issue of "Disney twenty-three": https://t.co/hQMdeDsF1Y pic.twitter.com/BlYN4gwAlO — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 13, 2019

KTVK reports Monte was rescued from Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley in New Mexico by HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix in April 2018.

HALO staff said Monte was friendly, loved to give kisses and loved attention. He knew his commands and walked well on a leash. When animal trainers looking for rescue dogs to cast in the movie, they chose Monte. He was actually adopted by the trainers.

In a Facebook post, HALO Animal Rescue said: “His adopters say he’s been such a good boy and loving life. We are all so happy for him and can’t wait to check out the movie when it comes out!”

In the remake, Monte’s voice will be that of actor Justin Theroux.

The movie will premiere Nov. 12 on Disney’s streaming service.

