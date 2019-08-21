Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse shows off feature that will make Cleveland ‘glow’

Posted 5:42 pm, August 21, 2019

CLEVELAND- Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse shared on Wednesday a sneak peek of a really cool feature.

The FieldHouse tweeted out photos of the arena all lit up in different colors and said, “CLE, we’re about to glow!”

The feature is a 77,000 square foot curtain wall that will light up the outside of the arena and reflect the event that’s going on inside.  There are up to 1,500 color combinations they can use.

Stay tuned..  the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse grand opening is coming soon!

