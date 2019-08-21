Quentin Tarantino to become a dad at 56

Posted 11:01 pm, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03PM, August 21, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Director Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick attend the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Quentin Tarantino is going to be telling a whole new brand of “Once upon a time” tale — the bedtime-story kind.

The “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” director is about to become a father.

His representative Katherine Rowe says Tarantino and his wife, Israeli model and singer Daniella Pick, are expecting a baby. No further details were released.

The couple met in 2009 and married last November just after Tarantino finished shooting “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood,” the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt that became a summer hit.

It’s the first child for the 56-year-old Tarantino, who also directed “Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs,” and the 35-year-old Pick, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter Svika Pick.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.