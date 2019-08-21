Queen of Hearts jackpot soars past $1.9 million at Cleveland tavern

Posted 9:35 am, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44AM, August 21, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Grayton Road Tavern’s famous Queen of Hearts jackpot has soared to more than $1.9 million.

The next drawing is August 21 at 8 p.m.

There are only 8 cards left.

Here’s how it works: The game consists of a deck of 52 shuffled playing cards plus two jokers.

Each is sealed, bearing a random number from one to 54 and displayed in a locked glass board.

Players write one of these numbers on each of their Queen of Hearts tickets.

Each week, a ticket is drawn randomly from a large bin, and the card that corresponds with the number on that ticket is opened to reveal the card inside.

If it’s the queen of hearts, the ticket holder wins the jackpot.

Tickets can be purchased for $1.

More information here.

