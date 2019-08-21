One killed, four hurt, including toddler, in Huron County car crash

CLARKSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – One person has died and four others were injured in a accident in Huron county Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Norwalk post of the Ohio State Highway patrol, 53-year-old Liane Field, of Greenwich, Ohio, was driving south on State Route 60 just before 5 p.m. when she went left of center.

Field’s Buick LeSabre hit a Ford Explorer in the northbound lanes.

Field, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed on impact.

An adult passenger in her vehicle suffered serious injuries.

A two-year-old child was critically hurt.

The people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Currently, the patrol does not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor in this accident, but it is still under investigation.