× One killed, four hurt including toddler in car crash

CLARKSFIELD TOWNSHIP– One person has died and four others were injured in a accident in Huron county Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Norwalk post of the Ohio State Highway patrol, 53 year-old Liane Field, of Greenwich, Ohio, was driving south bound on State Route 60 just before 5 p.m. when she went left of center. Field’s Buick LeSabre hit a Ford Explorer in the north bound lanes. The Explorer was being driven by 74 year-old Michael Abfall, of New London, Ohio.

Field, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the impact. A passenger in her vehicle, 50 year-old Mark Howell, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Fisher Titus Hospital then to Cleveland MetroHealth. A two year old child who was restrained in the backseat was also transported to Fisher Titus Hospital then to Cleveland MetroHealth with critical injuries.

Mr. Abfall and his passenger ,72 year-old Patricia Abfall, were both wearing their seat belts and sustained non-incapacitating injuries. They were also taken to Fisher Titus Hospital.

Currently, the patrol does not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor in this accident, but it is still under investigation.