New Zealand Speaker feeds lawmaker’s baby in Parliament

NEW ZEALAND – A baby joined New Zealand’s Parliament Wednesday.
Speaker Trevor Mallard posted pictures of himself with lawmaker Tamati Coffey’s baby.
Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA
— Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019
Tamati Coffey attended a debate in the Parliament with his baby for the first time after returning from paternity leave, according to the BBC.
No one seemed to mind.
Lovely to have a baby in the House, and what a beautiful one @tamaticoffey pic.twitter.com/EP6iP9eQES
— Gareth Hughes (@GarethMP) August 21, 2019