New Zealand Speaker feeds lawmaker’s baby in Parliament

Posted 11:06 am, August 21, 2019, by

NEW ZEALAND – A baby joined New Zealand’s Parliament Wednesday.

Speaker Trevor Mallard posted pictures of himself with lawmaker Tamati Coffey’s baby.

“Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family,” Trevor Mallard captioned his post.

Tamati Coffey attended a debate in the Parliament with his baby for the first time after returning from paternity leave, according to the BBC.

No one seemed to mind.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.