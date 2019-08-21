New Zealand Speaker feeds lawmaker’s baby in Parliament

NEW ZEALAND – A baby joined New Zealand’s Parliament Wednesday.

Speaker Trevor Mallard posted pictures of himself with lawmaker Tamati Coffey’s baby.

Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019

Tamati Coffey attended a debate in the Parliament with his baby for the first time after returning from paternity leave, according to the BBC.

No one seemed to mind.