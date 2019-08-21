Longtime Tennessee school bus driver laid to rest in special casket

WILSON COUNTY, Tennessee – The school district called him a “legendary bus driver.”

76-year-old David Wright passed away last week at the age of 76.

Wright retired last year after 50 years of serving the Wilson County school district as a bus driver.

He was inducted into the Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame in 2017, the same year he was named State Bus Driver of the Year.

“Mr. Wright was a selfless leader his entire life by being the example we should all strive to be,” the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said to FOX 17. “He never wanted or asked for anything in return for his service to the community which made him a special servant.”

He was buried over the weekend in a custom, yellow school bus casket.

Just before he died, he learned the school’s transportation department would be named in his honor.