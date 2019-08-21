Local woman pushing for change after driver who killed her son was allegedly involved in another hit-skip crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- A Painesville woman wants answers after the man who killed her son in a hit-skip crash was allegedly caught doing it again.

Christine McCarthy says even though he's gone her son, Scott Hollifield, is around her all the time. His photo is on display above her television along with his decorations from the Army.

However, McCarthy says its not her son's memory that keeping her up at night, but new developments surround the man convicted of killing him back in 2016.

"Carl Sapper had another hit-skip. This is his third hit-skip -- the second being when he killed my son, Scott Thomas Hollifield." McCarthy told FOX 8.

39-year-old Carl Sapper was sentenced to three years in prison in 2017 for Hollifield's death.

Hollifield and a friend were walking on the side of the road in November 2016 when Sapper struck and killed him before driving off.

In march 2019, Sapper, who had served the bulk of his prison term, was released early by Summit County Judge Mary Margaret Rowland and placed in a judicial release program

Sapper's license was suspended and he was to undergo drug and alcohol treatment.

But back in July, Sapper was arrested by Barberton police on a misdemeanor charge of another hit-skip and driving under suspension.

McCarthy says she doesn't understand why Sapper isn't back in prison.

"Once again he was behind the wheel of a car. He could have very easily taken someone else's life, if people don't realize that.," she said. "What do you think is going to prevent him from doing it again?"

Following the Barberton charges, Judge Rowland ordered that sapper be kept in jail until a bed was available in a treatment center. He has since been sent to one.

But McCarthy says that's not good enough.

"How many families are gong to have to pay? Scott has so many uncles and aunts and cousins who miss him," she explained. "I miss him."

Judge Rowland's staff did not respond to FOX 8's request for comment Wednesday, but sources said that considering Sapper was placed through judicial release the judge will have the final say about what happens to him.

Sapper is due back in court in Barberton on the misdemeanor hit-skip charges in September.

Continuing coverage, here.