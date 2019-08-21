John McCain’s family calls for ‘Acts of Civility’ near anniversary of senator’s death

WASHINGTON — John McCain’s family is asking Americans to reach out to one another and agree to disagree in honor of the late senator’s commitment to civility in public life.

The family is making the request near the anniversary of McCain’s death from brain cancer.

It’s part of the family’s effort to define his legacy in an era of harsh exchanges over politics on social media and cable television.

McCain’s widow, Cindy, says Arizona State University has donated about 26 acres in Tempe, Arizona, for a library that the McCains hope will be a national “gathering place” for civil discourse.

The counterprogramming this week contrasts with President Donald Trump’s style. Trump continues to complain at rallies about McCain’s 2017 vote that sank the Republican rewrite of the Affordable Care Act.