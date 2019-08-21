Jack Daniel’s honors fallen Indiana police officer with tribute bottle of whiskey

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is honoring an Indiana police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

According to Indiana Going Blue, Terre Haute Officer Robert Pitts’ brother, Greg Pitts, shared photos of the bottle Tuesday.

The engraved bottle of whiskey features Officer Pitts’ name, department, badge number and end of watch date. It also has elaborate designs honoring his dedication to the force and was signed by Kevin Sanders, the Jack Daniel’s barrel man.

“For a company such as this to do something like this. I have no words,” Greg is quoted saying in the post. “Jack Daniels dedicated eight men to work on this bottle. I was fortunate enough to be able to meet Kevin Sanders, himself. The Jack Daniel’s barrel man. The guy that put his final approval on this bottle. It was an honor to be able to give Kevin, a challenge coin and bracelet with Rob’s name on it. It’s another way that I know Rob will never be forgotten. On behalf of me and my family, thank you!”

The bottle comes as a tribute to Pitts for the 30th Anniversary of National Police Week, which is in May 2020.

According to WTHR, Officer Pitts was killed in 2018 during a shootout with a homicide suspect. He has an officer for the Terre Haute Police Department for 16 years.