Health district warns travelers of possible measles exposure on Las Vegas strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Those who traveled to the Las Vegas strip earlier this month may have been exposed to measles.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, a person with a confirmed case of measles visited Las Vegas from August 1 to 6.

The health district advises anyone who visited the following locations at the below listed times to take precautions:

Slice of Las Vegas

3390 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place)

Aug. 2, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 4, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 6, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 1, 2019, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort)

Aug. 3, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 10:52 p.m.

3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place)

Aug. 6, 2019, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

3900 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Luxor Hotel and Casino)

Aug. 6, 2019, 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort)

Aug. 5, 2019, 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus should check their immunization status. If you were exposed and have not been vaccinated the health district advises you contact a doctor immediately.

Symptoms can begin up to 21 days after exposure to the virus, the health district reports. On average, an infected patient will develop a fever about 10 days after exposure to the virus.

People will often also develop a runny nose, cough, and/or red eyes.

On average, about 14 days after exposure the telltale rash appears which can last five to six days. It begins at the hairline, moves to the face and neck, and eventually reaches the hands and feet.

Measles can spread approximately four days before the rash appears and four days after.

For more on measles, visit the CDC’s website, here.