Grow lights from marijuana bust donated to Cleveland high schools

CLEVELAND– Horticulture programs at local high schools will be expanding thanks to a recent marijuana bust.

Cleveland police discovered a grow operation on Meech Avenue in April when the smell started permeating into the neighborhood. Inside, there were more than 200 plants and dozens of grow lights, according to police. One man was arrested on drug charges.

The grow lights, some still in boxes and valued at $100,000, are being donated to Benedictine High School and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

On Wednesday, officers loaded up a school bus with the equipment bound for Benedictine’s biology lab.

“It’s one of those rare moments where we’re able to take a negative, a person growing marijuana in a building and all the equipment was forfeited to the city, and turn it into a positive,” said one of the officers.

CMSD will pick up its new equipment at a later time.