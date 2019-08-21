× Great Lakes Brewing Company to sell special Dill Pickle Gose at Cleveland Pickle Festival

CLEVELAND — It’s almost time for the very first Cleveland Pickle Festival!

There will be pickle pizza, pickle ice cream, regular pickles. And yes — even pickle beer!

Great Lakes Brewing Company, which is a the beverage provider for the event, will have a special batch of its Dill Pickle Gose.

Brewmaster Steve Forman said they began making the beer about two years ago and started with two kegs. It was sold at Pittsburgh’s Picklesburgh Festival, and Forman said it was the festival’s fastest selling beer.

Great Lakes made 20 kegs this year.

To make it, he begins with Great Lakes Gose, which is a salted tart beer, as a base. Then, he infuses fresh dill, spices, bay leaves, black peppercorns and coriander for two to four days.

“It really is just the basic recipe I use at my house when I’m making pickles, and it worked,” he said. “If you like pickles, you will like this pickle beer,” he said.

And it’s only available at the Cleveland Pickle Festival.

Besides the beer and food, the event will include live bands, a pickle-eating contest, children’s activities, raffles and more. It’s family-friendly, and admission is free. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Greater Cleveland Volunteers, which recruits people to help with more than 100 non-profit organizations.

The event is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at North Coast Harbor.

For more on the Cleveland Pickle Festival, click here.