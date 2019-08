Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the FIRST look at our brand new set here at FOX 8!

It's been about six weeks on our temporary set -- now, our new set is all ready.

We have new lighting, new music and new graphics too.

Before we even show it on TV, you're getting the first look right now.

**Watch the video, above, for more as Todd Meany gives you a tour**

We will see you Monday, August 26, when the new set debuts!