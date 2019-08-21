Firefighters battle massive blaze at Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market

Posted 5:29 am, August 21, 2019

SUGARCREEK, Ohio – The Holmes County sheriff tells FOX 8 news its fire department and multiple others are on the scene of a large structure fire.

The fire broke out before 5 a.m. at 1900 SR-39.

The Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market is at that location.

The Holmes County sheriff tells FOX 8 it is a four alarm fire, which means the fire is so large crews needed assistance from multiple other agencies to fight it.

There are no reports of injuries and there is no information at this time on how the fire started.

FOX 8 has crews headed to the scene and will update you with more as this breaking story develops.

