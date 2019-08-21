× Health concerns raised over donated school supplies at three Lorain County schools

LORAIN COUNTY- Health concerns have been raised over donated school supplies at three Lorain County school districts.

Earlier this month, the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office donated backpacks and supplies for students in grades K-3 to Elyria City Schools, Lorain City Schools, and Clearview Schools.

According to all three districts, the supplies and backpacks have labels that indicate they may contain carcinogenic compounds.

The labels relate to strict safety regulations in California known as Proposition 65, which requires businesses to provide warnings about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or health concerns.

Because of the potential hazard, they have decided not to hand out the items to students.

Each of the districts are handling the situation differently. In Elyria, they are letting parents who are interested in still getting the supplies, to inspect them for themselves during the district’s open house.

The school district also plans to make standard supplies available on its own after the start of the school year.

For Lorain City Schools, a letter was sent to parents notifying them of the situation. They have decided to return the items to the Prosecutor’s Office and are working to provide backpacks to students in K-3 grades.

Read their letter to parents here:

As for the Clearview School District, the backpacks and supplies were handed out to students before the situation was brought to their attention. They have told parents if they choose not to keep the items over concerns, they can return it to the school. More on their statement here: